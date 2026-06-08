325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, 325th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS future operations superintendent, explain the capabilities of a new counter-drone weapon system to Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The training highlighted the 325th SFS's enhanced readiness and its ability to equip Airmen with the skills needed to counter modern airborne threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)