U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Calo, 325th Security Forces Squadron logistics and readiness superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th SFS future operations superintendent, explain the capabilities of a new counter-drone weapon system to Maj. Gen. Thomas P. Sherman, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 3, 2026. The training highlighted the 325th SFS's enhanced readiness and its ability to equip Airmen with the skills needed to counter modern airborne threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9738022
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-SL134-1410
|Resolution:
|3396x2260
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
325th SFS demonstrates kinetic counter-sUAS capabilities to AFIMS leadership
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