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The Patriots Jet Team flies their L-39 Albatros aircraft in a tight diamond formation during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to local the Inland Northwest community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)