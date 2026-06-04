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A young child sits on their parent's shoulders to get a better view of a jet flying overhead during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The biennial air show served as a key community outreach event, aiming to inspire the next generation of aviators by highlighting the diverse career paths and unwavering dedication of today's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)