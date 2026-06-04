A historic B-17 Flying Fortress flies over the crowd during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9730968
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-VS143-1113
|Resolution:
|4800x3194
|Size:
|782.7 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.