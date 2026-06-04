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A historic B-17 Flying Fortress flies over the crowd during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history.