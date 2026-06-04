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An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the Viper Demonstration Team performs high-speed precision maneuvers during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history.