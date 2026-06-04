An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the Viper Demonstration Team performs high-speed precision maneuvers during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9730951
|VIRIN:
|060626-F-YL237-1240
|Resolution:
|3114x2072
|Size:
|548.56 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.