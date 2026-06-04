Melissa Burns performs a series of gravity-defying tumbles and spins in an Edge 540 aerobatic aircraft during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The event served as a platform to celebrate Fairchild Air Force Base's military heritage, honoring the unique civilian-military bond with the Inland Northwest community that has supported the nation's defense for generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9730955
|VIRIN:
|060626-F-YL237-1412
|Resolution:
|4917x3271
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.