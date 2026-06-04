A historic P-40 Warhawk banks sharply over the crowd during a Skyfest 2026 aerial demonstration in honor of D-Day at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 5, 2026. In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9730961
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-FV598-2483
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|444.26 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.