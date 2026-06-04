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An F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the Viper Demonstration Team performs high-speed precision maneuvers during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The open house provided a rare opportunity for Inland Northwest residents to interact directly with service members, ask questions and explore the military aircraft that make the nation's global defense possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)