Red Bull executes a high-energy aerial stunt display on the flightline called "Red Bull Aircraft vs. Car" during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to the local Inland Northwest community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9730959
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-FV598-2043
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|746.65 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.