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Red Bull executes a high-energy aerial stunt display on the flightline called "Red Bull Aircraft vs. Car" during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to the local Inland Northwest community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)