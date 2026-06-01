1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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U.S. Soldiers pose alongside members of the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union who have graduated from LRU Commando School and have earned the title of “commando” at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 31, 2026. The LRU has roughly 20,000 members across Lithuania and are focused on national defense, military training and community resilience. Members who earn the title “commando” possess the right to train others at the company level in their districts. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)