1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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U.S. Army Sgt. Yoojin Thyne, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, critiques members of the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union on proper tactics during platoon-level ambush training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 30, 2026. LRU combat units work routinely with U.S. rotational forces and special operations to better themselves in tactical knowledge. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)