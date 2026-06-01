1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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A member of the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union clears a room during platoon-level close-quarters battle training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 30, 2026. Proper CQB requires focus and clear communication for teams to move through buildings with maximum efficiency. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)