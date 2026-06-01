1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Williams, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, demonstrates the use of a thermal blanket during medical training with the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 29, 2026. Thermal blankets are used in emergency situations to regulate body temperature and prevent hypothermia. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)