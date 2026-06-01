1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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U.S. Army Cpl. Hunter Grandchamp, a Bradley crewmember assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, leads a class on how to assemble demolition charges for members of the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 30, 2026. LRU members were instructed on creating flex linear, donut and silhouette explosive charges meant for rapidly destroying enemy doors and walls for forced entry. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)