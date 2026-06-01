1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, a Bradley crewmember assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, explains breaching techniques using explosives to members of the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 31, 2026. Explosives breaching utilizes engineered charges to rapidly create openings in barriers such as doors or reinforced walls. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)