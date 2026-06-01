1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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U.S. Army Cpt. Zach Lanctot, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, instructs members of the Lithuania Rifleman’s Union on best practices to approach a building during platoon-level close-quarters battle training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 30, 2026. Platoon CQB training ensures that team members understand proper sectors of fire and how to communicate when and how to move. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)