1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Czech army train in battle tactics alongside the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 31, 2026. Working with other nations provides the LRU with experience from allied nations and boosts procedural interoperability along Europe’s eastern flank. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)