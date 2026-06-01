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    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos [Image 12 of 14]

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    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Members of the Czech army train in battle tactics alongside the Lithuanian Rifleman’s Union at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 31, 2026. Working with other nations provides the LRU with experience from allied nations and boosts procedural interoperability along Europe’s eastern flank. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 05:17
    Photo ID: 9724717
    VIRIN: 260531-A-VV699-1020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos
    1-12 CAV Soldiers train new Lithuanian Riflemen's Union commandos

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    VCORPS
    Atlantic Resolve
    Stronger Together
    EFDI
    196Sharpshooters
    LithuanianRiflemansUnion

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