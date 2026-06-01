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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026 [Image 6 of 12]

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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Scott Couchman, UAS Maintenance Technician with the 81st Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, prepares a C100 Defense drone, for flight as part of the counter-UAS field day demonstration at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:21
    Photo ID: 9723975
    VIRIN: 260602-D-MN117-5944
    Resolution: 4656x3000
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

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