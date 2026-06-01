Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

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Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general, Washington, Robert Ezelle, Director of Washington Emergency Management Division and Lt. Col. Wes Watson, commander’s action group, look over a Styrofoam drone during the counter-UAS field day demonstration at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)