Staff Sgt. Scott Couchman, UAS Maintenance Technician with the 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, operates a C100 Defense drone as part of the counter-UAS field day demonstration at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9723965
|VIRIN:
|260602-D-MN117-6277
|Resolution:
|3288x3648
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
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