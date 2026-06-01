Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

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Staff Sgt. Scott Couchman, UAS Maintenance Technician with the 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, operates a C100 Defense drone as part of the counter-UAS field day demonstration at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)