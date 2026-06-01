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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026 [Image 11 of 12]

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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Group photo during the counter-UAS field day demonstration at the 205th Regional Training Institute’s training bay at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:21
    Photo ID: 9723963
    VIRIN: 260602-D-MN117-9687
    Resolution: 4476x2004
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026
    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

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    Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

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    Drone, Washington National Guard, National Guard, Washington, counterUAS

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