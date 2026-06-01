Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Warrant Officer 1 Gregory Hederich, UAS Operations Tech, 81st Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company operates an Anduril GhostX drone during the counter-UAS field day demonstration at the Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

As unmanned aerial systems continue to evolve from recreational tools into potential threats to public safety, critical infrastructure, and major public events, the Washington National Guard is positioning itself at the forefront of counter-unmanned aerial systems training and readiness.

On June 2, 2026, representatives from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, multiple National Guards, state defense forces, Washington Emergency Management Division, Civil Air Patrol, and active-duty military units gathered for a counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems field demonstration day at the Yakima Training Center, Wash.

The event showcased emerging technologies and operational tactics designed to detect, track, and mitigate drone threats while highlighting the Washington National Guard's growing role in developing a regional schoolhouse for counter-UAS training and innovation.

Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general and homeland security advisor for Washington, said the event represents a milestone not only for Washington, but for the nation.

"When you look at all the FIFA states, all the FIFA cities and all the different challenges that people are dealing with, Washington is the only state that actually brought people together to rehearse and discuss any of this stuff," said Welsh during the event. "This is the only, one-of-its-kind, event in the entire country that's going on."

The demonstration marks the latest step in a year-long effort by the Washington Military Department and Washington National Guard to build a comprehensive counter-UAS program ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will bring millions of visitors to the greater Seattle area.

Recognizing the growing threat posed by unmanned aircraft systems, the Washington Military Department hosted a counter-UAS summit in late 2025, bringing together leaders from government, public safety, academia, and industry to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving drone environment. The summit laid the groundwork for expanded partnerships and highlighted the need for a coordinated approach to airspace security.

Building on that momentum, the Washington National Guard's Western Regional Counterdrug Training Center launched a counter-UAS Fundamentals Course to provide military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals with foundational training in drone detection, identification, legal authorities, and response planning. The program has attracted interest from agencies across the region as organizations prepare for large-scale public events and the increasing presence of drones in everyday life.

"A year ago, we were not in this space," said FBI agent Phil Randolph. "A year ago, we wouldn't have thought about drone detection around NFL stadiums. Now we're leaning forward."

Among those preparing for the challenges ahead is the Seattle Police Department, which has sent officers to specialized counter-UAS training in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of its preparations for the FIFA World Cup. While preparations for the World Cup have helped accelerate the effort, Welsh emphasized that the challenge extends far beyond a single event.

"Don't just look at this as, 'Hey, we've got to get through FIFA and then we'll go back to work,'" Welsh said. “We’re going to be dealing with the threat for the rest of our lives.”

Throughout the afternoon, participants observed a series of live demonstrations showcasing drone detection systems, swarm operations, interception techniques, radio-frequency mitigation capabilities, and render-safe procedures. The event provided attendees an opportunity to evaluate emerging technologies while discussing how those capabilities could be integrated into real-world operations.

For Washington National Guard leaders, Yakima Training Center also offers an ideal location to expand those efforts.

"This really is the Kevin Costner moment from Field of Dreams," said Col. Phillip Lamb, senior Army advisor to the Washington National Guard. "We have 327,000 acres of untouched, unobstructed training area right here at Yakima Training Center."

Lamb, who served as the garrison commander for Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which also covers Yakima Training Center, said the installation's vast maneuver space provides a unique environment for agencies to train together, test emerging technologies and conduct realistic counter-UAS operations.

"We can do a lot here and host so many organizations here," Lamb said. "This space is underutilized, and I would love to see Yakima Training Center become that place that leads the way in counter-UAS."

That vision extends beyond individual demonstrations and training events.

"We want to build an Army counter-UAS Center of Excellence right here at Yakima Training Center," said Col. Craig Broyles, director of the Washington National Guard Counterdrug Program.

Broyles noted that the installation already possesses many of the resources necessary to support a comprehensive training pipeline.

"We have the classroom space for the beginner-level instruction and the training areas needed for practical exercises and advanced courses," said Broyles.

Welsh said recent organizational changes have further strengthened the state's ability to address emerging aerial threats.

"Bringing the Civil Air Patrol under the Washington Military Department has elevated our capabilities in the counter-UAS environment," said Welsh.

As drone technology becomes increasingly affordable and accessible, public safety officials continue working to develop policies, procedures, and capabilities that can keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat environment.

“Unmanned aircraft systems provide significant benefits for commercial, agricultural, and public safety applications, but their potential misuse requires government agencies to remain vigilant,” said Welsh. "Some people look at these drones and see a great tool to do agricultural spraying with. I look at these things and I literally see an IED (improvised explosive device) with wings."

For the Washington National Guard, the demonstration represented more than a technology showcase. It provided a glimpse into the future of counter-UAS training and highlighted Washington's efforts to bring together military, law enforcement, emergency management, and industry partners to stay ahead of emerging threats. As preparations continue for the FIFA World Cup and other major events, leaders believe the partnerships, training opportunities, and capabilities developed at the Yakima Training Center will help shape the future of counter-UAS operations not only in Washington, but across the nation.