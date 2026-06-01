Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 17:21 Photo ID: 9723973 VIRIN: 260602-D-MN117-7738 Resolution: 3516x3648 Size: 1.63 MB Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

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