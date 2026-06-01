42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB

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A shield displaying the Security Forces motto "Defensor Fortis" hangs inside the 42d Security Forces Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The meaning "Defenders of the Force," reflects the commitment of Security Forces personnel to protecting Airmen, resources and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)