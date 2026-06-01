A shield displaying the Security Forces motto "Defensor Fortis" hangs inside the 42d Security Forces Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The meaning "Defenders of the Force," reflects the commitment of Security Forces personnel to protecting Airmen, resources and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9722633
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-UQ930-1010
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.