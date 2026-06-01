An attendee samples chili during a chili cook-off at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The event was held as part of Police Week activities hosted by the 42d Security Forces Squadron to promote camaraderie and unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9722631
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-UQ930-1004
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.