A member assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base plays golf during a golf tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, May 13, 2026. The event provided an opportunity for camaraderie and friendly competition during Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9722629
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-UQ930-1022
|Resolution:
|5771x3840
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.