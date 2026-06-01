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    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 9 of 12]

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    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Attendees sample various chili dishes during a chili cook-off at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The competition brought together Airmen, civilian employees and families in recognition of Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9722630
    VIRIN: 260514-F-UQ930-1002
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB
    42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB

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    Maxwell AFB
    Police Week
    42d ABW
    42d SFS
    Security Forces
    Police Week 2026

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