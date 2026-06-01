Attendees sample various chili dishes during a chili cook-off at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The competition brought together Airmen, civilian employees and families in recognition of Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9722630
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-UQ930-1002
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.