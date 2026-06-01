A member assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base plays golf during a golf tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, May 13, 2026. The event, organized by the 42d Security Forces Squadron, brought Airmen and civilian personnel together in observance of Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9722626
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-UQ930-1007
|Resolution:
|5382x3581
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.