42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB

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U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bradley Miller, 42d Security Forces Squadron operations officer, samples chili during a chili cook-off at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The event was held as part of Police Week activities hosted by the 42d Security Forces Squadron to promote camaraderie and unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)