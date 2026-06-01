A member assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base plays golf during a golf tournament in Montgomery, Alabama, May 13, 2026. The competition was one of several events held throughout Police Week to recognize law enforcement personnel and foster unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9722628
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-UQ930-1017
|Resolution:
|5506x3663
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.