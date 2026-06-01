Members assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base wait on golf carts in Montgomery, Alabama, May 13, 2026. The members were waiting to begin a golf tournament as a part of Police Week hosted by the 42d Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9722624
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-UQ930-1005
|Resolution:
|3822x2543
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d SFS hosts Police Week at Maxwell AFB [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.