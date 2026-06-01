23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 61st Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, ruck wearing Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)