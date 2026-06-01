Korean Augmentee to the U.S. Army Cpl. Sang Kim, assigned to 61st Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, stows tow chains during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9722319
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-BF020-1003
|Resolution:
|6125x3439
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.