U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 501st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives (Technical Escort) Company, 23rd CBRNE Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, negotiate an obstacle course during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9722323
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-BF020-1007
|Resolution:
|4973x2793
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.