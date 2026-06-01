Korean Augmentee to the U.S. Army Cpl. Sang Kim, assigned to 61st Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, crawls under barbed wire during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9722321
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-BF020-1005
|Resolution:
|5227x2940
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.