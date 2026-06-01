23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, transport a medical dummy during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)