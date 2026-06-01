23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 501st Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives (Technical Escort) Company, 23rd CBRNE Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, tackle an obstacle course during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)