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    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible [Image 2 of 14]

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    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, run while carrying gear during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 03:28
    Photo ID: 9722318
    VIRIN: 260526-A-BF020-1002
    Resolution: 5957x3060
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible
    23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible

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