U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Company, 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, run during the Lion Crucible, May 26th, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Company teams from across 23rd CBRNE Battalion competed in a daylong test of varying tactical skills and physical endurance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9722317
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-BF020-1001
|Resolution:
|5136x2962
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd CBRNE conducts Lion Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.