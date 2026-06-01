U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, right, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, accepts command of USSF-K from U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, left, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Hatcher’s career began on the Korean Peninsula 29 years ago as an Army private first class, where he developed an appreciation for readiness and the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9721994
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-MU509-1119
|Resolution:
|4306x3076
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea
No keywords found.