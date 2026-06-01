Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, right, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, accepts command of USSF-K from U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, left, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Hatcher’s career began on the Korean Peninsula 29 years ago as an Army private first class, where he developed an appreciation for readiness and the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)