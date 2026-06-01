Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

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U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, outgoing U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, delivers farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. USSF-K serves as the U.S. Space Force component to U.S. Forces Korea, providing space expertise, planning, and operational support that strengthens deterrence, enhances combined readiness and supports peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)