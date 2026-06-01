U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, outgoing U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, delivers farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. USSF-K serves as the U.S. Space Force component to U.S. Forces Korea, providing space expertise, planning, and operational support that strengthens deterrence, enhances combined readiness and supports peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9721930
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-MU509-1037
|Resolution:
|3843x2745
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea
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