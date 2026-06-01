Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

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260602-F-MU509-1114



U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, right, outgoing U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, relinquishes command of USSF-K to U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, left, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Patrick established a 24/7 operation center, launched the first overseas Joint Commercial Operations site and deepened cooperation with ROK military and government partners to strengthen space domain awareness and operational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)