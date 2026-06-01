260602-F-MU509-1114
U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, right, outgoing U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, relinquishes command of USSF-K to U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, left, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Patrick established a 24/7 operation center, launched the first overseas Joint Commercial Operations site and deepened cooperation with ROK military and government partners to strengthen space domain awareness and operational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9721977
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-MU509-1114
|Resolution:
|4453x3180
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea
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