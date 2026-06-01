Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, right, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, accepts command of USSF-K from U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, left, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Hatcher’s career began on the Korean Peninsula 29 years ago as an Army private first class, where he developed an appreciation for readiness and the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Leadership of U.S. Space Forces - Korea, the theater space component assigned to U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, was passed Tuesday, June 2, 2026, from Col. John D. Patrick to Col Dorian C. Hatcher at a change of command ceremony held at the Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

“The U.S. network of alliances and partnerships represents a tremendous asymmetric advantage in the Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Denaro, commander, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific, and the officiating officer for the ceremony. “The [U.S.-Republic of Korea] Alliance remains one of the strongest in the world because it is built on shared interests, interoperability, trust, and readiness. And increasingly, that alliance is strengthened through integrated space operations.”

Denaro added that the U.S. Space Force was created to meet “the demands of the competitive strategic environment that define the 21st century and continues to increase warfighting readiness, develop Guardians, and strengthen partnerships.”

In partnership with ROK partners, the commander of U.S. Space Forces - Korea – also known as USSPACEFOR-KOR – leads the unit during what Denaro described as “a critical period for both the Space Force and the Alliance.”

Denaro said that the USSPACEFOR-KOR commander has traditionally expanded the role of space within combined planning and exercises, strengthened operational integration, and built enduring relationships across the joint and combined force. He added that it was important for the commander to build a team that understands deterrence is built daily through professionalism, integration, and trust.

“As the single voice for space on the peninsula, our mission is unequivocally focused on warfighting and joint integration,” said Hatcher. “We are here to provide the space planning and employment expertise required to command and control space forces effectively in this theater. By seamlessly weaving space combat power into shared operations, expanding our shared domain awareness, and integrating deeply with our ROK allies, we guarantee that the joint force remains ready to deter and defeat any threat to the U.S.-ROK Alliance, in, from, and to space.”

For Hatcher, an inter-service transfer from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Space Force in 2023, taking command of USSPACEFOR-KOR represents a profound homecoming.

“In 1997, I served on this peninsula as a U.S. Army private first class—it was my very first duty station," Hatcher shared with the audience. “To return decades later and lead our Guardians as we integrate space into this critical joint fight is a true full-circle moment for me.”

USSPACEFOR-KOR was established on Dec. 14, 2022, as the U.S. Space Force’s first-ever forward-deployed field component. The unit provides space planning, expertise, and command and control to the U.S. Forces Korea commander, maximizing synergy by co-locating with the Seventh Air Force headquarters and the 607th Air Operations Center.

Under previous leadership, the unit made history by standing up the first forward-deployed Space Operations Center (SpOC), allowing USSPACEFOR-KOR to execute rapid command-and-control operations alongside U.S. allies and partners. This has allowed the unit to pioneer specialized warfighting exercises, such as POLARIS HAMMER, to train commanders on theater-specific space threats.

Hatcher’s previous assignment was as the deputy commander for operations at Space Launch Delta 30, Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. He supported a team of over 11,000 personnel, managed integrated launch and range operations across the Western Range, and supported national security space launches and developmental missile system testing for the Department of War.

Patrick, the outgoing commander, will assume command of U.S. Space Forces - Japan at Yokota Air Base, Japan.