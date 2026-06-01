Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Hatcher brings nearly three decades of military experience spanning joint operations, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)