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    Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 4 of 6]

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    Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Hatcher brings nearly three decades of military experience spanning joint operations, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9721970
    VIRIN: 260602-F-MU509-1081
    Resolution: 3448x2463
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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