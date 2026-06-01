U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Hatcher brings nearly three decades of military experience spanning joint operations, logistics, explosive ordnance disposal and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9721970
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-MU509-1081
|Resolution:
|3448x2463
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea
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