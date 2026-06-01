Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

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U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, outgoing U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, renders his final salute during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Patrick oversaw a period of significant growth for USSF-K, expanding the organization from fewer than 10 personnel to more than 70. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)