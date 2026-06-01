U.S. Space Force Col. John Patrick, outgoing U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, renders his final salute during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Patrick oversaw a period of significant growth for USSF-K, expanding the organization from fewer than 10 personnel to more than 70. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9721946
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-MU509-1054
|Resolution:
|4222x3016
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea
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