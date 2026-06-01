U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Prior to taking command, Hatcher served as the Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9721958
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-MU509-1067
|Resolution:
|3060x2187
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea
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