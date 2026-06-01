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    Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 3 of 6]

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    Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    Seventh Air Force

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Prior to taking command, Hatcher served as the Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9721958
    VIRIN: 260602-F-MU509-1067
    Resolution: 3060x2187
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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