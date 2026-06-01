Hatcher takes command at Space Forces Korea

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, incoming U.S. Space Forces - Korea commander, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2026. Prior to taking command, Hatcher served as the Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)