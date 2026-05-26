Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Jon Graham, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, walks alongside a member of a Gold Star family during a tour of the 176th Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. The event provided an opportunity for personal connection, reinforcing the community bonds built throughout the multi-unit installation tour. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)