Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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A U.S. Air Force weapons lead crew chief assigned to the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, outlines the mechanical process of loading missiles into the internal weapons bay of an F-22 Raptor at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. Whittaker demonstrated the internal carriage system, which allows the aircraft to maintain its stealth profile while carrying precision-guided munitions. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)