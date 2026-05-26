Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron, explains how ammunition is fed into the F-22 Raptor's M61A2 20mm Gatling gun system during a Gold Star family tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. Colville detailed the complex linkless ammunition handling system that prevents jams during high-rate firing maneuvers. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)