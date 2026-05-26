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    Spartan Week Gold Star family tour [Image 3 of 8]

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    Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 3rd Munitions Squadron, explains how ammunition is fed into the F-22 Raptor's M61A2 20mm Gatling gun system during a Gold Star family tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. Colville detailed the complex linkless ammunition handling system that prevents jams during high-rate firing maneuvers. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 20:37
    Photo ID: 9713423
    VIRIN: 260521-F-XB484-1406
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spartan Week Gold Star family tour [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBER
    Arctic Warriors
    Spartan Week
    11th Airborne
    Alaska
    Gold Star

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