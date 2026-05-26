Spartan Week Gold Star family tour

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Garrett Bader, the propulsion superintendent assigned to the 176th Maintenance Squadron, reviews the search and rescue mission of the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with a Gold Star family at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2026. Bader detailed how the unit utilizes the aircraft for combat search and rescue, medical evacuations and civil search operations across Alaska's rugged terrain. This joint-base event brought together Army and Air Force personnel to offer support, fellowship and technical insight to families of fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy)